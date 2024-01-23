PTA clarification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) wishes to clarify about misconceptions circulating in media regarding PTA letter “Increasing Buffer between New SIM Sale Sessions from 8 hours to 7 days” issued on 18th January 2024, said a press release.

Currently, an 8-hour gap exists between successive biometric verifications from NADRA for SIM-related transactions. The same is being increased to seven days, for new SIM only, to counter the techniques employed by fraud mafia who tend to activate multiple illegal SIMs quickly for fraudulent activities in the name of consumer surveys, NGOs, and free ration schemes for innocent citizens.

Furthermore, a new SIM can be issued immediately to a CNIC through biometric verification; however, in case of issuance of any subsequent new SIM on the same CNIC, subscriber will have to wait for seven days for biometric verification by NADRA. It may be noted that the amendment in SOP has no effect on activation of duplicate SIMs or other SIM-related transactions (i.e. Change of Ownership and MNP).

This amendment in SOP will be implemented from 24th January 2024 and is a part of the regulatory measures designed to safeguard against unauthorized or fraudulent issuance of SIM cards.

