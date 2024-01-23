AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

PTA clarification

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) wishes to clarify about misconceptions circulating in media regarding PTA letter “Increasing Buffer between New SIM Sale Sessions from 8 hours to 7 days” issued on 18th January 2024, said a press release.

Currently, an 8-hour gap exists between successive biometric verifications from NADRA for SIM-related transactions. The same is being increased to seven days, for new SIM only, to counter the techniques employed by fraud mafia who tend to activate multiple illegal SIMs quickly for fraudulent activities in the name of consumer surveys, NGOs, and free ration schemes for innocent citizens.

Furthermore, a new SIM can be issued immediately to a CNIC through biometric verification; however, in case of issuance of any subsequent new SIM on the same CNIC, subscriber will have to wait for seven days for biometric verification by NADRA. It may be noted that the amendment in SOP has no effect on activation of duplicate SIMs or other SIM-related transactions (i.e. Change of Ownership and MNP).

This amendment in SOP will be implemented from 24th January 2024 and is a part of the regulatory measures designed to safeguard against unauthorized or fraudulent issuance of SIM cards.

