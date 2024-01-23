KE asked to increase public facilitation capacity

KARACHI: In order to improve service delivery and redressal of grievances of public, Members of Federal Ombudsman Karachi Secretariat held a meeting with senior Officials of K-Electric here on Monday at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Karachi.

Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Haider drew K-Electric officials’ attention towards the problems faced by people of Karachi. The agenda was frequent load shedding and irrationalised billing of power theft cases which was causing resentment in general public.

He said that since there is a significant increase in number of connections and customers, therefore, K-Electric needs to improve and increase the capacity and quantity of Integrated Business Centre (IBCs).

Anwar drew K-Electric Officials’ attention towards the cases which, despite several months, were yet to be resolved. He instructed the officials to resolve the cases and concerned IBC may send their compliance report to the Federal Ombudsman’s Secretariat.

He also stated that cases which are decided by Ombudsman’s Secretariat are communicated to K-Electric for implementation but despite several months, are not implemented; hence, they may be resolved at the earliest and compliance report to be forward to the Secretariat as well.

He said that during the year 2023, Ombudsman Karachi office received 25000 complaints out of which 22000 pertained to K-Electric and appreciated K-Electric’s efforts in dispute resolution of such a large number. He instructed K-Electric that fine of power theft be rationalised and according to the power load as per Site Inspection Report (SIR).

Addressing the issues of line losses and registered irregular connections, Anwar said that K-Electric needs to take action against Power Theft and should extend connections to the slums and other developments so that service delivery can be improved.

Speaking in the meeting, Fawad Gillani, Chief Distribution Officer K-Electric, thanked Ombudsman’s Secretariat for providing them an opportunity to discuss the matters. Gillani agreed with the Senior Advisor in increasing and updating the IBCs to cater increasing number of customers. On the issue of load shedding, Fawad deplored that unfortunately in some areas power theft is high which causes load shedding.

However, he reiterated K-Electric’s resolve in facilitating customers and improving service delivery. He announced that, K-Electric has installed pilot projects of PMT (Pole Mounted Transformers) wise load shedding and prepaid billing, which will be implemented in future to avoid load shedding and default payment.

The meeting was attended by Senior Advisor Ms Seema Shakeel, Senior Advisor Haroon Rasheed Khan, Advisor Shujaat Abbassi, Associate Advisor Riaz Ahmed Memon of Federal Ombudsman Karachi Secretariat. K-Electric was represented by Chief Distribution Officer Fawad Gillani, Najam Din, DGM, Aamir S Malik, GM Legal, Haris Siddqui, Director, Munir Shaikh, Deputy Director, Syed Irfan Ali Shah, head of legal Affairs.

