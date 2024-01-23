Punjab Agri Marketing Ordinance promulgated

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Monday promulgated the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023 for the third time.

The previous ordinance stand repealed in December 2023 after the expiry of 90 days.

In the light of instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, re-promulgation of this ordinance was necessary for the termination of the services of heads of all institutions appointed on political basis as recommended by the provincial cabinet. The heads of all agricultural market committees appointed on political basis will be removed under this ordinance.

