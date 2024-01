KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.430 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,350.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR6.150billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.561 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.644 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.514 billion), Platinum (PKR 606.530 million), DJ (PKR 476.929 million),Silver (PKR 395.468 million), SP 500 (PKR 287.921 million), Japan Equity (PKR 263.066 million), Natural Gas (PKR 242.169 million), Palladium (PKR 184.730 million),Copper (PKR 67.536 million) and Brent (PKR 35.467 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 28.216 million were traded.

