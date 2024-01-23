AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
‘Punjab Job Centre enrolls 250,000 job seekers since Aug 2022’

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has said that Punjab Job Centre, a joint initiative of the PITB and the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department, has enrolled over 250,000 job seekers and 55,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.

He expressed these views while addressing a progress review meeting on Monday. He underscored the importance of job centre in guiding and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment. He emphasized that the initiative not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.

“Acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, it has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 55,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market,” he added.

According to him, the online job portal houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike. Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers. The Job Centre’s commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.

