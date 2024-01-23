Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region: GFZ

A magnitude 7.01 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the same earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

In Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pajamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan.