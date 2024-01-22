MQM-P pledges to end gas loadshedding in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar pledged that MQM-P will end the gas load shedding in Karachi after coming in power.

The Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the people of Karachi have given their verdict in favour of the party even before the general elections 2024.

Addressing a public gathering at Baghe Jinnah in connection with the elections 2024, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui paid tribute to the people of Karachi for coming to the gathering in ‘large’ numbers and making the event ‘successful’.

He said that his party had promised that the people will give their verdict on January 21 even before the polls on February 08, adding that the promise is fulfilled.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the MQM-P is organized more than ever before.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that they would snatch powers from the chief minister house and dissolve the same at the grass root level. He said that the people of Karachi always voted for the party and still the city belonged to “Kite”, the MQM-P’s electoral symbol.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that hundreds of thousands of people have attended the public gathering. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ‘forcibly’ got its Mayor Karachi elected. “The stolen mandate will be taken back and we will elect our Mayor Karachi,” he added, Anees Qaimkhani, Nasreen Jalil and other MQM-P leaders also spoke on the occasion.

