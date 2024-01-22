AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024
Sports Print 2024-01-22

Barry’s Polo wins Battle Axe Polo Cup title

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Raja Mikaeel Sami showcased extraordinary skill, guiding Barry’s Polo to a remarkable 10-8 title triumph over Rijas Polo/Master Paints in the Battle Axe Polo Cup sponsored by Rachna Group final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

The hero of the match, Raja Mikaeel Sami, demonstrated exceptional prowess as he expertly maneuvered the polo pony and mallet, scoring an impressive seven goals. His teammates, Raja Jalal Arslan and Saim Abbas, added two and one goal respectively to secure the title for their team. On the opposing side, Amirreza Behboudi from Rijas/Master Paints made a noteworthy contribution with five fabulous goals, while Bilal Hayat Noon scored a brace, and Sufi Haroon struck one goal.

The final commenced with Rijas Polo/Master Paints initially asserting dominance, securing a 3-1 lead by scoring three consecutive goals against Barry’s one goal. The second chukker witnessed a stark reversal, as Barry’s, starting with a goal, made a remarkable comeback by thrashing in three consecutive goals, leveling the score at 4-4.

In the third chukker, Rijas Polo/Master Paints showcased superior polo skills, converting three goals compared to Barry’s two, gaining a slight 7-6 lead. As the match entered the decisive fourth chukker, Rijas Polo/Master Paints seemed poised to secure the title. However, Barry’s displayed an outstanding polo performance, scoring four fabulous goals against Rijas Polo/Master Paints, ultimately clinching the title with a 10-8 victory. Santiago Loza and Juan Cruz Greguol officiated as field umpires.

The final was graced by the presence of Mohammad Asim Butt, CEO of Rachna Group, who distributed prizes among the winners and top performers, adding prestige to the occasion.

Major Ali Taimur (retd), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, and a gathering of polo players and their families also attended the grand finale.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, FG/Din Polo secured a 7-4 victory over DS Polo. Mian Abbas Mukhtar led the scoring with three goals, supported by two goals from Juan Cruz Greguol, and one goal each from Agha Musa and Sheikh Mohammad Rafi. Bilal Haye from DS Polo responded with a brace, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo contributed one goal each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Barry’s Polo wins Battle Axe Polo Cup title

