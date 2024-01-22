IPP promises agri reforms

KHANEWAL: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has said the his party after being elected would introduce reforms in the agriculture sector and also offer cheap petrol and 300 electricity units to each poor family.

While addressing party workers, ex-chairmen and vice chairmen of union councils at Kacha Khuh on Sunday, he also vowed to provide free of cost electricity to farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land. Similarly, barren land will be made fertile, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan alleged that previous governments could not deliver, but IPP would surely offer maximum relief to the masses.

Pledging to provide shelter to waif and strays, he assured that the IPP will also introduce washrooms and filtration plants and upgrade schools as well as the grades of teachers.

Reply to a question about contesting elections from PP-209, he remarked that Ayaz Khan Niazi was his neighbour in Lahore and it was an honour to contest from the constituency. Abdul Aleem Khan also promised to ensure record development in the region.