U-19 Cricket World Cup: Saad Baig says team will earn top honour

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 skipper Saad Baig, who hails from Karachi, is hopeful of leading his team to glory in the U-19 showpiece event in South Africa.

Saad has led Pakistan U-19 in 17 One-Day matches where the team ended up winning 10 games. A southpaw by trade and an agile wicketkeeper behind the stumps, Saad is known for being a cool and calm character on the field.

Saad started his career at Customs Cricket Academy in Karachi and was part of their touring party on the trip to India. He received a lot of support from his parents and straightaway impressed in the PCB’s Under-13 Regional Tournament 2018-19 where he scored 128 runs and bagged four dismissals behind the stumps. He was the leading run-scorer in the National U16 One-Day Tournament 2019-20, accumulating 206 runs in four games. Saad had a stellar run in the year 2022 where he was the second leading run-scorer in the National U19 One-Day Cup, pouched eight catches and stumped one batter. He was rewarded with a call-up to Pakistan U19 for the home series against Bangladesh U19 and was appointed captain of the team.

He led Hyderabad Hunters in the Pakistan Junior League as well. After the tournament, he joined Sindh in the Cricket Associations Challenge 2022-23, a One-Day Cup for second XI sides, and scored 315 runs in 10 games while also becoming the third-best wicketkeeper with 11 dismissals.

In an interview, Saad shared how he picked up the sport and progressed leaps and bounds, “My father used to play cricket and he took me to the academy. My first breakthrough was an U15 tour to India where I did very well with the bat and gloves. It gave me a lot of confidence to excel at all age group levels. I believe if you are exposed to quality cricket at the club level and good coaches, then you can kick start a great career. My alma mater, St Paul’s High School, has also played a great role where my coach Sir Lenny used to train me even in summer breaks.”

Saad brings stability to the middle-order and has shown the ability to bat for longer periods while also churning runs at a healthy rate. He stitched an unbeaten 125-run partnership with Azan Awais in a successful chase against India U19 in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2024. Behind the stumps, Saad has a trusted pair of hands which provides confidence to all bowlers. His decision-making is deemed sound as he commands respect from his teammates.

Saad will be hoping to contribute to Pakistan’s success by being on top of his game in all three facets – batting, leadership and wicket-keeping. Saad is aware of Pakistan’s 17-year-long U19 World Cup trophy drought and looks excited to bring back the trophy home.

