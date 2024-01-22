Reforms in taxation system demanded

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community demanded reforms in the taxation system, and to bring down the ratio of income tax, sale tax, withholding tax and custom duties to single digit so that new taxpayers are included into the net and enhance government revenue as well.

The demand was made during a meeting of businessmen delegation led by president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq with Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal at the RTO Peshawar.

Both sides have agreed to hold an open forum at chamber level, which aims to resolve the business community at their doorstep.

Taskforce on FBR reforms yet to become fully functional

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, and Additional Commissioner Audit RTO Peshawar Fazli Malik.

The participants thoroughly discussed reforms in the tax system, reduction in tax rates and holding of an open forum at the chamber level for immediate resolution of taxpayers’ problems.

The SCCI chief expressed his satisfaction with the tax officers for facilitating the business community.

Fuad Ishaq made several suggestions regarding reforms in the tax system, simplifying the tax system and solving the problems faced by the taxpayers, on which the Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal and other senior officers fully agreed.

The chamber president emphasised that the government and the FBR should take effective measures to widen the existing tax base and simplify the tax system.

He demanded for provision of facilities and relief to the business community and implementation of business friendly policies.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is facing difficulties in the present situation and stressed that serious measures should be taken to solve their problems.

Later, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar Zafar Iqbal while talking about the recommendations presented by the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and other members of the delegation assured that the RTO Peshawar will take all possible steps to solve the problems of the business community.

