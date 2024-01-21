AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Jan 21, 2024
Harry Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Harry Brook has withdrawn from England’s squad for their tour of India due to personal reasons, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

The ECB added that it would name a replacement for the right-hander in due course.

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time,” the ECB said in a statement.

Salt century as England fightback stuns West Indies in T20

“In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.”

The five-Test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.

England vs India Test Harry Brook

