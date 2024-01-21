AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
PPP blames PML-N for polling office attack

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for petrol bomb attack on the polling office in NA 127 and PP 161.

It may be noted Bilawal is contesting elections for the National Assembly from NA 127.

The PPP leader Faisal Mir claimed that the attack was carried out with the consent of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He said the PML-N leadership has started foul play after realising an unprecedented defeat in the constituency and warned of surrounding their residence in case of reoccurrence of the same.

He said the PPP would restrain from reacting to the incident to avoid justification for delaying the elections by PMLN.

However, he added in the same breath that an FIR would be registered against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in case of further attack on the PPP polling offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

