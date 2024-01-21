AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Nawaz ready to overcome all challenges: Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif is determined to again steer the country on the path of progress and prosperity by providing jobs, checking inflation and bringing down electricity and gas tariffs.

This was stated by the PML-N leader and former federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to media, here Saturday.

“Nawaz Sharif has the formula to solve all the problems posed to the country,” Marriyum said, adding: “The PML-N supremo would rid the nation of poverty, inflation and load shedding and put the country to the path of progress.”

She maintained that on February 8, the people will vote the lion symbol for securing a prosperous future.

Regarding the seat adjustments, she said that the PML-N made political adjustments but the allied party itself gives tickets to its candidates.

Talking about the PTI founder, she said, ‘one person’ did not want to be accountable to the courts, those who who made him ‘Ladla’ were now facing the consequences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation load shedding Nawaz Sharif electricity PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb gas tariffs

