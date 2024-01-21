‘Judges’ seniority’ PBC asks early hearing of Justice Seth’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded from the chief justice of Pakistan to fix and decide the petition of (late) Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth regarding elevation of judges to the Supreme Court on the basis of seniority.

The PBC Vice-Chairman, Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha showing their full respect to the judiciary and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan expressed that the Bar consistently stands with the seniority principle for elevation of judges in the superior courts.

They said that in the past elevations to the superior courts were made on the basis of pick and choose in violation of judgment of the Supreme Court passed in the Al-Jehad Trust case (Judges Case) and against the spirit of the Constitution and the Bar always raised its voice and opposed it, which was also challenged by late Justice Seth before the apex court and the same is pending.

They said that the Bar consistently demanded for laying down the criteria for elevation of judges not only for the Supreme Court but also for the High Courts and the Federal Shariat Court and said now, we expect that the criteria will be finalised soon.

They urged and demanded from the chief justice of Pakistan that petition of late Justice Seth pending before the apex Court, wherein, elevations made against seniority principle has been challenged, be fixed and decided at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) expressed serious concern and strongly objected to the smear campaign directed at the judges of the Supreme Court and the judiciary as a whole. It asserted that while freedom of speech is everyone’s right, there must be limits, and engaging in a smear campaign under the guise of this freedom is unacceptable.

The committee underscored that open discussions about judicial decisions are encouraged, and critical views are permissible. However, it vehemently condemned the targeting of judges and their families, deeming it intolerable.

It emphasised over the need for responsible expression of opinions, maintaining that the line between free speech and malicious attacks must be respected.

The Executive Committee of the SCBA unequivocally expressed its unwavering support for the participants of the Baloch Yakjehti Movement protesting against forced disappearances in Islamabad for past several days in chilling cold.

