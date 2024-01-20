Former cricket captain Shoaib Malik ties knot with actor Sana Javed

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actor Sana Javed, with the pair announcing announcing the news on social media on Saturday.

Writing, “And We created you in pairs”, 41-year-old Malik shared images of the two from the wedding ceremony on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sana Javed also changed her display name on social media to Sana Shoaib Malik.

Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son.

They got married in 2010, and were seen as a high-profile ‘power couple’ due to their celebrity status, achievements in their respective fields, and a union that transcended borders.

However, rumours of strife had hit them for months. Neither of them addressed the rumours and continued to appear at events together.

Javed had previously been married to musician Umair Jaswal. They separated soon after their wedding in 2020, according to a report in the Khaleej Times.

Netizens from both sides of the border were quick to express their sentiment with many rushing to defend Mirza.