Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Recorder Report Published January 20, 2024 Updated January 20, 2024 08:20am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan on Friday telephoned Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran, as well as, emphasise de-escalation between the two neighbouring countries.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Jilani shared Pakistan’s perspective and the recent developments.

It added that Jilani also stated that Pakistan’s operation “Marg Bar Sarmachar” was aimed at terrorist camps inside Iran and that Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation.

Iran and Pakistan don’t want to escalate: Turkey

The telephonic contact was in the backdrop of the tensions between Pakistan and Iran following Tehran launched strikes inside Pakistani territory on Tuesday which was followed by Islamabad’s retaliatory attacks in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province on Thursday.

