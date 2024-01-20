Kundi praises Bilawal for public welfare manifesto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that “Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will bring employment” had become the most popular slogan of the people.

He said, Friday, in a statement that just like, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif had forgotten the slogan of “give respect to the vote”, he had also forgotten the election manifesto in London. He said if there was an election manifesto of Muslim League-N, it would have been declared in a public gathering.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was appearing in the people's court with his party’s manifesto. He said Bilawal's 10-point manifesto was the public welfare manifesto.

