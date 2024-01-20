AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
PML-N to unveil manifesto on 27th

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will unfold its manifesto for the February 8 general elections in a ceremony to be held in Lahore on January 27.

PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who heads the PML-N Manifesto Committee, said on Friday that the party manifesto has been finalised in the light of reports of different committees.

The sources in the PML-N claimed that the PML-N’s manifesto focuses on tackling increasing inflation, economic revival, eradicating unemployment and poverty; it also focuses on empowering youth, amending national accountability laws, enhancing the local government system and strengthening the agriculture sector.

The party leadership had gone through the document of the manifesto and made some changes; however, the draft is yet to be sent for printing, the sources said.

It may be noted that the PML-N had also launched a smart phone app for seeking suggestions from the public online.

