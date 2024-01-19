AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Military’s role praised: Pakistan has the right to safeguard country: Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has praised the military for carrying out “Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar” during which terrorist hideouts were targeted in Iran, saying Pakistan had the right to defend the country.

“Pakistan’s territorial integrity and the well-being of our citizens are paramount. Pakistan has taken fitting diplomatic and military steps for peace and security,” he said in a post on Twitter.

At the same time, Shehbaz talked about the country’s desire for having peaceful relations with the countries. “We seek peace between our two neighbourly countries but reserve the right to defend ourselves.”

He said, “The nation salutes our valiant armed forces for Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar, Pakistan Zindabad!”

Earlier, Shehbaz had also expressed his shock over the Iranian missile attack inside Pakistan, terming the move against spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness.

Shehbaz Sharif PMLN PMLN president Pakistan Iran tensions Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar

