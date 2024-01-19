Gold loses further ground

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday further declined on the local market but silver was unchanged, traders said.

Gold lost further Rs1,600 to come down to Rs213, 700 per tola and Rs1,372 to Rs183, 213 per 10 grams.

The global market traded gold for $2, 032 per ounce, which the local market adds with an additional $20 premium for the domestic bullion business.

Silver was available for unchanged Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams. The international silver price was quoted for $22.70 per ounce, traders said.

