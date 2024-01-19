Global Fund approves $285m grant to fight HIV/AIDS, TB & malaria

ISLAMABAD: The Global Fund has approved $285 million grant for Pakistan to support the country to fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria in the country.

This was informed by Izaskun Gaviria, Portfolio Manager of the Global Fund during a high-level meeting with Federal Secretary National Health Services and Regulations Iftikhar Shallwani, here on Thursday.

The Global Fund team apprised the secretary of the progress of ongoing health programmes supported by the Fund in Pakistan. The meeting also discussed various challenges, their solutions and implementation of TB, HIV, and malaria interventions in the country. The controlling of these diseases under the new grant cycle 2024-26 was also deliberated in the meeting besides exploring opportunities for collaboration and coordination to strengthen the healthcare system of Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by the provincial health departments. The meeting was informed that a budget of $285 million for three diseases was recently approved by the Grant Approval Committee (GAC) and the CMU is in the process of sharing it with the provinces.

Shallwani pointed out that the additional safeguard policy (ASP) should be immediately revoked as the country met all the conditions essential.

The secretary said the special grant of $285 million by The Global Fund will go a long way in efforts to fight TB, AIDS, and malaria in Punjab. The grant will work to prevent infectious diseases, integrate health systems and facilitate the provision of medicines across the country, he added.

In response from Fund Portfolio Manager of the Global Fund, agreed that ASP would not have much value in portfolio optimisation. There is a special committee on portfolio performance and cooperate working group to devise an exit strategy for Pakistan.

Izaskun Gaviria commended the performance of the national and provincial programmes, highlighting the remarkable work at healthcare facilities. She congratulated the CMU for reverting the PR-ship from UNDP for the treatment component for the Common Management Unit (NACP), effective from July 1, 2024.

Gaviria mentioned that the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) would be completed soon, with results guiding future planning and target-setting. The UNDP will support CMU in the transition period through close collaboration.

Emphasising the importance of government ownership, particularly for HIV, Shallwani emphasised that the government is ultimate custodian for disease control. He urged UN partners, specifically UNDP, to enhance coordination with CMU for effective implementation strategies. The portfolio manager applauded the secretary MoNHSR&C for stewardship by the government towards clearing of shipment of LLINs from port recently.

Furthermore, Gaviria congratulated Pakistan as the first country around the world to complete the process of Oxygen Plants installation at various Tertiary Care Hospitals after the Covid pandemic, setting an exemplary precedent.

