Lahore & Pindi: Action against taking down banners, flags of PPP candidates urged

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan said that banners and flags of PPP candidates were being taken down in Lahore and Rawalpindi and the Punjab chief minister and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of it.

Senator Palwasha Khan claimed in a statement on Thursday that the employees of the Municipal Corporation in Rawalpindi were taking down PPP flags and banners.

She also claimed that the officials of the Muslim League (N) had been placed in local bodies in Punjab who are doing these actions on the instructions of Maryam Nawaz. She said that despite taking down the flags and banners of the PPP, the PML-N cannot avoid defeat. She asked the leadership of PML-N to change their old traditions and develop tolerance among themselves.

The PPP senator also claimed that the leadership of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has “lost its senses” after the historic rally of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Faisalabad.

