Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shehzad start rehab at NCA

LAHORE: Right-arm spinner Abrar Ahmed and right-arm fast bowler Khurram Shehzad have started their rehabilitation under the medical panel headed by Dr Sohail Saleem, here at the National Cricket Academy.

The 25-year-old Abrar, who has featured in six Test matches for Pakistan, returned from Australia earlier this month. He had left the field due to pain in his right leg during the first-class game against Prime Minister-XI in Canberra ahead of the three-Test series. The 24-year-old Khurram sustained a stress fracture after playing the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan, who copped an ankle injury in the recent National T20 Tournament, has recovered after undergoing five-week rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Dr Sohail Saleem, Director Medical and Sports Sciences said, “It is pleasing to see Shadab Khan has been declared fit after undergoing a robust rehab plan under the medical team here at the National Cricket Academy. Abrar and Khurram have just joined us for rehabilitation. Upon their arrival, these two players underwent mandatory testing to understand the nature of their injuries. They have now been provided with a plan, which they will work on under the supervision of the medical team.”

Moreover, Multan Women captain Umm-e-Hani has been ruled out of the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament in Rawalpindi/Islamabad due to thumb injury.

Umm-e-Hani, who has featured for Pakistan women in 17 international matches, sustained a hairline fracture in her left-hand thumb in her side’s opening match against Lahore Women on 15th January. Umm-e-Hani has been advised four weeks rest.

The selection committee has named Gull Feroza captain of Multan Women for the rest of the tournament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024