AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-19

Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shehzad start rehab at NCA

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

LAHORE: Right-arm spinner Abrar Ahmed and right-arm fast bowler Khurram Shehzad have started their rehabilitation under the medical panel headed by Dr Sohail Saleem, here at the National Cricket Academy.

The 25-year-old Abrar, who has featured in six Test matches for Pakistan, returned from Australia earlier this month. He had left the field due to pain in his right leg during the first-class game against Prime Minister-XI in Canberra ahead of the three-Test series. The 24-year-old Khurram sustained a stress fracture after playing the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan, who copped an ankle injury in the recent National T20 Tournament, has recovered after undergoing five-week rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Dr Sohail Saleem, Director Medical and Sports Sciences said, “It is pleasing to see Shadab Khan has been declared fit after undergoing a robust rehab plan under the medical team here at the National Cricket Academy. Abrar and Khurram have just joined us for rehabilitation. Upon their arrival, these two players underwent mandatory testing to understand the nature of their injuries. They have now been provided with a plan, which they will work on under the supervision of the medical team.”

Moreover, Multan Women captain Umm-e-Hani has been ruled out of the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament in Rawalpindi/Islamabad due to thumb injury.

Umm-e-Hani, who has featured for Pakistan women in 17 international matches, sustained a hairline fracture in her left-hand thumb in her side’s opening match against Lahore Women on 15th January. Umm-e-Hani has been advised four weeks rest.

The selection committee has named Gull Feroza captain of Multan Women for the rest of the tournament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NCA Abrar Ahmed Khurram Shehzad Dr Sohail Saleem

Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shehzad start rehab at NCA

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories