AIRLINK 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.62%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.14%)
DFML 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.41%)
DGKC 71.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
HUBC 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 124.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.14%)
PAEL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.51%)
PIAA 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.16%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,477 Decreased By -49.5 (-0.76%)
BR30 22,977 Decreased By -263.8 (-1.14%)
KSE100 63,168 Decreased By -399.3 (-0.63%)
KSE30 21,250 Decreased By -104 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar holds near one-month peak as dovish Fed bets recede

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 09:53am

TOKYO: The dollar held close to a one-month peak versus major peers on Thursday after robust US retail sales data overnight added to building expectations the Federal Reserve will not rush to lower interest rates.

Australia’s dollar weakened after data showed an unexpected decline in employment.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, traded little changed at 103.36 in the Asian morning, after reaching 103.69 on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 13.

The yen was a notable underperformer, as it tends to move in the opposite direction of US long-term yields, which also touched a one-month high overnight as dovish Fed bets receded.

At the same time, investors steadily priced out hawkish Bank of Japan wagers, not least due to the devastating New Year’s Day quake in central Japan.

The BOJ meets on policy on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Traders have trimmed the odds of a first Fed rate cut by March to 53.8%, down from 63.1% on Tuesday, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The market is still pricing in a likely 150 basis points of cuts by the end of the year, even as Fed officials including Governor Christopher Waller this week pushed back against expectations of rapid policy loosening.

Dollar hits fresh one month high

Interest rate pricing “appears overly optimistic given the latest retail sales report shows the US consumer remains in good shape,” Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG wrote in a client note.

On the dollar’s push as high as 148.525 yen overnight for the first time since the end of November, surpassing Sycamore’s expectations for a test of 148, Sycamore wrote “given the speed of the rally, it does raise questions about our view that the rally is countertrend.”

The dollar was last about flat at 148.135 yen. Meanwhile, the euro was little changed at $1.08845.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told Bloomberg there would likely be majority support among ECB officials for an interest rate cut in the summer, although she stressed they would be data-dependent.

Sterling was also flat at $1.26765, following a rally on Wednesday after data showed inflation unexpectedly accelerated in December, reinforcing expectations the Bank of England will be slower to cut rates than its peers.

The British currency’s 0.31% overnight jump snapped a three-day decline against the greenback, and limited Wednesday’s gains for the dollar index, of which Sterling is a part.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar weakened after data showed a 65,100 drop in jobs for December, where economists had forecast a 17,600 increase.

The Aussie slid as much as 0.4% to $0.65255 before last trading 0.14% lower at $0.65425.

Yen US dollar China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar holds near one-month peak as dovish Fed bets recede

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories