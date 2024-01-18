CJP underscores need for eradicating ‘Kalashnikov culture’ in country

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa emphasized that there was a need to eradicate “Kalashnikov culture” from the country.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, on Wednesday, was hearing the post-arrest bail of a suspect nominated in a case of weapons theft from a house.

The bench issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, secretary Ministry of Interior, Home secretaries, IGs and advocate general of all the provinces, and Islamabad Capital Territory. They were directed to furnish the details of the number of licences issued in their respective provinces for prohibited weapons.

At the onset of the proceeding, the chief justice noted that the person from whose house the weapons were stolen from was not even asked to show the licences. “The owner is admitting to the crime himself. Two Kalashnikovs, two Kalakovs and a pistol, among other valuables, were stolen,” he added.

Justice Faez said that he had also been “offered” to buy a licence for Kalashnikovs, adding that weapons and drugs had “destroyed” Pakistan. He remarked that no one across the world roams around in this manner in huge cars with tinted glasses and carrying Kalashnikov rifles.

The chief justice observed when people go to schools or markets, they see men standing carrying Kalashnikov rifles. If they are scared, then they should remain in their houses. They come out [of their houses] to scare people and show off their influence, he further said.

He remarked that in Islamabad, guards stood outside houses armed with Kalashnikov rifles and the local police “did not dare” to question such people with tinted car glasses.

“How will it be known whether those with Kalashnikovs are terrorists or someone else?” the CJP said.

He expressed displeasure over the police for not inquiring from the owner of the weapons about the licences for the arms.

“It is a crime to own weapons without a licence and the police did not even ask the owner [about it] during the inquiry,” he remarked.

The court then accepted the suspect’s plea, granting him post-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

The suspect, identified as Kashif, was booked under sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 412 (dishonestly receiving stolen property in the commission of a dacoity) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the hearing, lawyers, Shabbir Hussain Gigyani and Muhammad Tariq Khan appeared before the court.

In August last year, the government had placed a ban on the issuance of arms licences. However, in November, the public in Punjab was allowed to apply for and get arms licences.

