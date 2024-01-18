PML-N & PPP ‘two sides of the same coin’: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has asserted that the PML-N and the PPP engage in friendly wrestling to capture the attention of the masses, emphasizing that they are essentially two sides of the same coin.

Addressing an election rally on Wednesday, he said both former ruling parties are attempting to stage a drama of the 90s, creating an artificial rift solely to garner votes.

However, Haq added that the people are well-informed and have grown weary of dynastic rule. Referring to the ruling parties as dynasties, he expressed the belief that the public would not accept their imposition on the country by institutions.

Accusing the former ruling parties of maintaining the status quo, he claimed they denied the people their basic rights. He argued if the nation’s 35 years were marred by army dictators, the remaining period was squandered by so-called democratic parties. He urged the people to use the power of their vote to break free from the status quo parties, appealing to the masses to vote for the JI on February 8.

“I believe the politics of dynasties would no longer thrive in the country.”

Haq said those who remained in power during past five years failed to deliver. He pointed out that these parties distributed tickets among relatives, sidelining party workers. He called on those seeking the position of prime minister for the fourth time to present their past performance.

He questioned the PPP’s claims to change the destiny of the people, urging them to account for their actions during their 15-year rule over Sindh. The PML-N, he said, had been in power since 1985 yet it longed for more.

“The country has abundant resources. Bad governance and corruption are main issues which could be addressed if the people would elect the honest and dedicated leadership in the election,” he added.

