KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,337 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,856 tonnes of import cargo and 64,481 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,856 comprised of 36,629 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,27,856 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,219 tonnes of DAP, 3,408 tonnes of Urea & 10,744 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 64,481 comprised of 40,320 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 160 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 9,891 tonnes of Cement, 4,710 tonnes of Talc Powder & 9,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7295 containers comprising of 4470 containers import and 2825 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 689 of 20’s and 1010 of 40’s loaded while 09 of 20’s and 876 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 861 of 20’s and 869 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 113 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04, ships namely, Sofia Express, Independent Spirit, Safeen Prize & Xin Pu Dong berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Northern Practise & Olympia sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC United VIII’ is left the port on today (Morning) January, 17th 2024 and four more ships, Sakizaya Youth, Kouros Glory, Bateleur and MediTirreno are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 94,505 tonnes, comprising 44,120 tonnes imports cargo and 50,385 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,011 Containers (2,011 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Cape Town, Parnassos and Ullswater & another ship AAI Prelude are expected to take berths at QICT, MW2, SSGC and FAP on today, 17th January, while two more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta and APL Southampton are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 18th January, 2024.

