AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-18

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,337 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,856 tonnes of import cargo and 64,481 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,856 comprised of 36,629 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,27,856 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,219 tonnes of DAP, 3,408 tonnes of Urea & 10,744 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 64,481 comprised of 40,320 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 160 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 9,891 tonnes of Cement, 4,710 tonnes of Talc Powder & 9,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7295 containers comprising of 4470 containers import and 2825 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 689 of 20’s and 1010 of 40’s loaded while 09 of 20’s and 876 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 861 of 20’s and 869 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 113 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04, ships namely, Sofia Express, Independent Spirit, Safeen Prize & Xin Pu Dong berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Northern Practise & Olympia sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC United VIII’ is left the port on today (Morning) January, 17th 2024 and four more ships, Sakizaya Youth, Kouros Glory, Bateleur and MediTirreno are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 94,505 tonnes, comprising 44,120 tonnes imports cargo and 50,385 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,011 Containers (2,011 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Cape Town, Parnassos and Ullswater & another ship AAI Prelude are expected to take berths at QICT, MW2, SSGC and FAP on today, 17th January, while two more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta and APL Southampton are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 18th January, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories