FESCO staff directed to remain alert at installations

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Amir has issued orders to the staff to be on the alert at the company’s installations in the FESCO region, especially for transformers. He said that transformer thieves can take advantage of the darkness of night and heavy fog in winter to steal transformers and other FESCO installations.

He has appealed to the public to cooperate with FESCO staff for the prevention of transformer theft.

Therefore, in the dark of the night, any unauthoriSed persons near transformers, wires, poles or other FESCO installations in a suspicious condition or loading transformers and other equipment in an unrelated vehicle, immediately inform at FESCO number 041-9220618, Helpline 118 or Police Help.

