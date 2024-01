KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.880 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,637.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR3.392 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 2.552 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.215 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 472.908 million), Platinum (PKR 395.256 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 199.758 million), Palladium (PKR 138.483 million), Silver (PKR 1344.385 million), SP 500 (PKR 121.554 million), Japan Equity (PKR 100.594 million), Copper (PKR 96.166 million), DJ (PKR 31.756 million) and Brent (PKR 29.019 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024