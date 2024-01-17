KE maintenance work at Civic Center Grid today

KARACHI: KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Civic Center Grid on Wednesday (today), January 17, 2024, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM for Civic Center Grid, during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the Grid. Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with load shedding.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KEâ€™s social media platforms or via call center 118.

Areas of Civic Center Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Gulshan-e-Jamal, Naval Housing Society, Dawood Colony, Stadium Road, Maqboolabad, Karachi Memon, CP Barar Society, Sharifabad Block-1 FB Area, Qasimabad Liaquatabad & Azam Nagar, A & B Area Liaquatabad, Near Civic Centre Water Board Office & Pumping Station Colony, PNS Bahadur, Near Govt Press University Road, Karachi Memon Society Near Alamgir Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024