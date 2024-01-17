‘PML-N should present its manifesto first’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Palwasha Khan claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not even willing to start its electoral campaign without “assistance and crutches” and it has yet to even present its manifesto.

Addressing at a news conference on Tuesday, Palwasha Khan said, “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is delivering his manifesto to the people in public gatherings. But those, who call themselves servants of the people have not yet come up with a manifesto. They are hiding in their homes.”

She said, “The entire PML-N leadership, including Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, is making tall claims. First, they should tell the nation, what relief they have provided to the people during their tenure. We cannot see, where the real tiger is?”

She said that Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister three times. She said that the PML-N ruled Punjab for 30 years. She asked what relief had they provided to the people during this period.

