AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korean, Russian FMs hail ties at Moscow talks

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:46pm

MOSCOW: The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed deepening ties between their authoritarian countries, which are accused by the West of working together to aid Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Choe Son Hui made the comments during talks in Moscow that come on the back of a high-profile visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year.

“We always support North Korea at the United Nations and very much appreciate your similar stance in support for Russia’s position, including on matters related to our special military operation in Ukraine,” Lavrov said in his opening remarks.

Russia welcomes North Korean foreign minister for talks on deepening ties

Choe said through a translator that the meeting was evidence that “friendly” bilateral ties were “developing in accordance with the plans of the two countries’ leaders”.

The United States said this month that Russia – short of weapons nearly two years into the conflict – had attacked Ukraine with missiles from North Korea.

Pyongyang is under a slew of international sanctions for its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under Kim.

Ukraine’s allies have also accused North Korean of supplying Russian forces with large stockpiles of artillery shells.

Lavrov said the purpose of the meeting was to take stock of agreements clinched during the summit in Russia between Kim and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, without giving details.

The Kremlin said the ministers would later meet Putin to brief the Russian leader on the results of their discussions.

Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea but has not said when he will go.

Sergei Lavrov Russia North Korea Choe Son Hui

Comments

1000 characters

North Korean, Russian FMs hail ties at Moscow talks

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions rise

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Read more stories