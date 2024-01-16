AIRLINK 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
BOP 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
FCCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.76%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HBL 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.81%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
OGDC 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.24%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.51%)
PIAA 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
PPL 128.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-2.32%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.29%)
PTC 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.52%)
SEARL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.49%)
SNGP 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.47%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
TRG 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
UNITY 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,552 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 23,675 Decreased By -322.8 (-1.35%)
KSE100 63,859 Decreased By -410.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 21,414 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 11:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Scaloni will stay on as Argentina’s coach at least until the end of this summer’s Copa America, where the country will defend their title, local media reported on Monday.

The news comes after the Argentina FA (AFA) President Claudio Tapia met with Scaloni to discuss the national team’s upcoming friendlies in China ahead of the June 20-July 14 continental tournament in the United States. Reuters has contacted the AFA for comment.

Lionel Scaloni will remain in the Argentina national team and will coach through to the Copa America,“ Gaston Edul, a sports journalist for TyCSports in Argentina, said in a social media post.

“Surely, in the next few days, an official voice will confirm it.” Scaloni had cast doubt over his future in the post in November, when Argentina beat Brazil in South American World Cup qualifiers, saying: “It’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning.”

3rd KPT Football Challenge Cup 2023 held

The 45-year-old took over as coach in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 - their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup - and their third world title in Qatar the following year.

argentina Copa America Argentina FA Argentina coach

Comments

1000 characters

Lionel Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories