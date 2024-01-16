AIRLINK 55.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.29%)
BOP 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
DFML 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
DGKC 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.31%)
FCCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
HBL 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.81%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.54%)
PAEL 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.82%)
PIAA 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.39%)
PIBTL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.54%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.11%)
SEARL 52.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-3.07%)
SNGP 74.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.96%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.05%)
TRG 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.19%)
UNITY 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,544 Decreased By -60.5 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,634 Decreased By -364.1 (-1.52%)
KSE100 63,770 Decreased By -499.1 (-0.78%)
KSE30 21,379 Decreased By -169.4 (-0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold frail as dollar, yields strength dim shine

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 10:37am

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields rose, while traders waited to hear from a slew of US Federal Reserve speakers this week for more clarity on the central bank’s rate cut prospects.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,049.20 per ounce, as of 0402 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,052.90. Weighing on gold, the dollar has strengthened ahead of Christopher Waller’s speech, which is arguably the bigger event for the week, said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

The dollar index touched a 10-day high, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes rose above 4%.

At least six Fed officials are due to speak this week, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller scheduled to deliver a speech on the economic outlook before the Brookings Institution at 1600 GMT.

“With multiple rate cuts having been priced in by market, I wouldn’t be surprised if Waller feels inclined to push back…a move back to $2035 (for spot gold) could be plausible,” Simpson said.

At the end of its Jan. 30-31 meeting, the Fed is expected to hold its policy rate steady.

Traders are betting on six rate cuts of 25 basis points each this year, with about a three-in-four chance that the first one could come as soon as March, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

Lower interest rates increase non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank officials pushed back against market expectations for rapid rate cuts this year.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retrace to $2,042 per ounce, after its repeated failures to break resistance at $2,060.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum declined 0.6% to $909.37, and palladium slipped 0.7% to $964.89.

Gold Spot gold bullion gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold frail as dollar, yields strength dim shine

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories