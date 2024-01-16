BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 15, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre; keeps HSD unchanged
- PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC
- RDA: inflow up 17%, clocks in at $160mn in December
- Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan
- Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’
- Red Sea trade disruption hits energy sector
- Negative list: FBR excludes many items
- Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP
