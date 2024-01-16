Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre; keeps HSD unchanged

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

RDA: inflow up 17%, clocks in at $160mn in December

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Red Sea trade disruption hits energy sector

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

