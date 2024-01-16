AIRLINK 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.97%)
BOP 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
DFML 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
DGKC 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
FCCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.82%)
HUBC 119.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.47%)
PAEL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.07%)
PIAA 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.24%)
PIBTL 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.54%)
PRL 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
PTC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.23%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.04%)
SNGP 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.15%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
TRG 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,535 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.05%)
BR30 23,623 Decreased By -375.3 (-1.56%)
KSE100 63,749 Decreased By -519.9 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,358 Decreased By -190.4 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 15, 2024
Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre; keeps HSD unchanged

Read here for details.

  • PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

Read here for details.

  • RDA: inflow up 17%, clocks in at $160mn in December

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Read here for details.

  • Red Sea trade disruption hits energy sector

Read here for details.

  • Negative list: FBR excludes many items

Read here for details.

  • Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories