AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-16

Dollar little changed on MLK Day

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

LONDON: The dollar was little changed on Monday in cautious during a US public holiday, while risk-sensitive sterling slid ahead of a busy week for UK economic data.

The dollar index, measuring the US currency against six peers, was up 0.13% at 102.64, on the Martin Luther King (MLK) Day holiday.

Bets on Federal Reserve cuts this year, beginning as early as March, have intensified after data on Friday showed US producer prices unexpectedly fell in December.

Market pricing now points to a 77% chance that the US central bank will begin easing rates in March, up from 68% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“Despite the upside surprise to the CPI on Thursday, investors grew increasing confident that the Fed is likely to cut rates soon,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

In the broader market, traders also watch out for UK inflation, jobs data and retail sales due later in the week, as markets continue to focus on how soon major central banks globally could begin easing rates this year.

Sterling slipped 0.27% to $1.2717, though it remained close to a two-week peak hit last week.

“It’s a big UK data week,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, adding that the general risk-off mood across markets and speculation on the upcoming data is keeping the pound under pressure.

CIBC expects earnings, inflation and retail spending data to come all below consensus forecasts.

The euro hovered near the $1.10 mark and was last 0.08% lower on the day at $1.0941.

In Asia, the yen remained under pressure, down 0.63% at 145.83 per dollar, moving closer to its lowest level since mid-December, on expectations that the Bank of Japan will keep its ultra-loose policy settings unchanged at its policy meeting next week.

CHINA, TAIWAN The yuan fell on Monday to a one-month low after China’s central bank surprised markets by keeping its medium-term policy rate unchanged, defying market expectations it would cut rates to shore up China’s bumpy post-pandemic economic recovery.

That sent the onshore yuan sliding to a one-month low of 7.1813 per dollar before it recouped some of those losses to trade down 0.08% at 7.1744.

“Some economists have argued that the PBoC may have chosen to hold rates steady to avoid further downside in the yuan, and excess volatility in the FX market,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Rate cuts could still be on the table, said Tommy Wo, senior economist at Commerzbank.

“There will be more room for PBoC rate cuts when the timing of Fed’s rate reduction becomes clearer.” Elsewhere, the Taiwan dollar fell to a more than three-week low of 31.284 per US dollar, after the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te won the presidency over the weekend, though his party lost its majority in parliament Analysts now fear policy paralysis.

“DPP lost the majority in the parliament. Hence Lai is ruling with a weaker mandate than Tsai Ing-wen,” said Allan von Mehren, director at Danske Bank.

He expects continued tensions in the Taiwan Strait but not a further escalation.

“China will continue to deter Taiwanese independence with military drills around the island and Taiwan and the US are likely to continue to have closer relations but without crossing China’s red line”.

Sterling US Federal Reserve US currency Dollar UK inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar little changed on MLK Day

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories