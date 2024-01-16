AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
7 May 9 cases against IK: LHC summons IO along with record

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday summoned the investigating officer along with the record of seven May 9 cases against former PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday (Jan 16).

The bench was hearing a petition of Imran Khan challenging the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in the cases after his arrest and conviction in Toshakhana case.

Earlier, the court asked the counsel of Imran, whether the petitioner had been arrested in the cases wherein he sought restoration of his pre-arrest bail.

The counsel said the police had not provided him any details regarding the arrest of the petitioner.

An antiterrorism court on Aug 11, 2023 dismissed the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in seven cases of the May 9 riots for his non appearance.

The former prime minister pleaded in the petition that the trial court dismissed the bail on technical grounds.

The cases include attack on the Lahore corps commander house, Askari Tower, Shadman police station, the PML-N party office and torching of a container.

