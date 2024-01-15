AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky asks Swiss to host Ukraine peace summit

AFP Published January 15, 2024

SWITZERLAND: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked Switzerland to hold a high-level peace summit of world leaders on ending Russia’s full-scale invasion – but without inviting Moscow.

Zelensky held talks with Swiss President Viola Amherd during a visit to Bern before heading to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“Our teams from tomorrow are starting the preparation for holding in Switzerland a global peace summit,” Zelensky told a press conference after the talks.

The summit “has to define that the end of the war has to be just”, he said.

Swiss president pledges more support for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

As for whether Russia would be invited, he said: “We are open to all countries of the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore you can draw conclusions on whom we invite.”

“We would want the countries of the global south to be present, for sure,” he added, and “we would want China to be involved”.

No timescale was given for when the summit might be held.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to enter its third year in February, and Moscow has intensified its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks.

“We would like to have a widely supported summit with as many countries as possible participating, in order to be successful,” Amherd said.

“Once the time has come when we see that we can hold a successful summit, we will jointly organise that.”

She said Bern wanted an “extensive, just and long-lasting peace in Ukraine”.

Switzerland World Economic Forum Volodymyr Zelensky Viola Amherd Ukraine peace summit

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky asks Swiss to host Ukraine peace summit

RDA: inflow up 17%, clocks in at $160mn in December

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 368 points lower as selling persists

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

Gohar Khan says PTI won't boycott elections despite SC verdict

Palestinians will govern Gaza after war: Israel defence minister

Houthis hit US-owned container ship, no injuries: US

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil drops more than 1% despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Read more stories