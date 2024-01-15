AIRLINK 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.86%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FFBL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.35%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.35 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.97%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
MLCF 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.89%)
OGDC 130.79 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.57%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIAA 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.91%)
PPL 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.84%)
SNGP 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,671 Increased By 28.3 (0.43%)
BR30 24,301 Increased By 194.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 64,807 Increased By 168.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 90 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee poised to extend rally on speculative, debt flows

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 10:36am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open higher on Monday, on bets chasing the currency rally on the currency and on debt inflows, traders said.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.82-82.84 to the US dollar compared with the close of 82.9225 in the previous session.

The rupee is on an eight-day winning run, managing a near-uninterrupted rally from 83.35.

On Friday, it climbed to its highest level since late September.

That USD/INR weakening below 83 and holding there is a “big deal” and will “motivate” new short positions while existing positions will be patient, a fx trader said.

“Seeing a bit of ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) flows, which probably is adding to the downside pressure (on USD/INR).”

The rupee at open will be supported by a further slide in US Treasury yields after the producer price index (PPI) data boosted the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March.

US producer prices unexpectedly fell in December, pushing the 2-year Treasury yield to the lowest since May. “Financial markets are keen to lap up any sign that inflation will continue to fall in the US,” ANZ said in a note.

Indian rupee looks to keep momentum heading into US inflation data

“Markets liked the small undershoot in US PPI inflation.”

The odds of a rate cut at the March meeting are now at nearly 80%.

The 2-year yield dropped 25 basis points last week. Focus this week will be on Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s speech on Tuesday.

“Recall he set off the rally (on US Treasuries) in late November with definition on a timeline and a path to cut rates, which essentially began the Fed pivot and the year-end risk rally,” Chris Weston, head research at Melbourne-based Pepperstone, said.

Meanwhile, India’s annual inflation rate rose less than expected in December, reinforcing expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will change its stance to “neutral” in the next quarter.

Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee poised to extend rally on speculative, debt flows

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Read more stories