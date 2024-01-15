AIRLINK 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.63%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FFBL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.35%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.09%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
MLCF 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.89%)
OGDC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.58%)
PAEL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
PIAA 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.17%)
PPL 134.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
SNGP 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 26.7 (0.4%)
BR30 24,309 Increased By 202.9 (0.84%)
KSE100 64,812 Increased By 174.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 21,722 Increased By 90.9 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei marks fresh 34-year peak as shippers, banks gain

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 10:30am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a 34-year peak on Monday, with the latest leg higher powered by gains for shippers and financials.

The Nikkei entered the midday recess up 0.83% at 35,870.73 after touching the highest since Feb. 1990 at 35,875.94.

Value shares outperformed after lagging growth stocks last week when the Nikkei booked its best performance in 22 months.

The broader Topix, which is less weighted toward tech shares than the Nikkei, rose 1.03% as of the break and also touched a new 34-year high during the session.

The Topix value share subindex climbed 1.41%, outpacing the 0.65% rise for the growth share subindex.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) shippers index jumped 5.66% to lead gains among the 33 industry groups, with geopolitical risks pushing up shipping rates.

Shares of financials, which had retreated sharply on Friday, rebounded strongly.

The TSE’s index of securities firms rallied 4.34%, while banking advanced 2.15%.

The continued gains for Japanese stocks come despite signals from some technical indicators of overheating.

One closely watched gauge called the relative strength index, or RSI, climbed above 76 for the Nikkei, with readings over 70 indicating an overbought market.

“The Nikkei is displaying surprising strength”, and some form of adjustment in the speed of the rally is likely this week, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei breaks 35,000 for first time since Feb 1990

He pointed to a decline in US bond yields and a stabilisation in the yen exchange rate for buoying overall sentiment.

Providing another tailwind, after the close of Monday’s trading, the TSE will begin publishing a monthly list of companies that have disclosed plans to boost shareholder value.

The TSE’s corporate governance initiatives are “generating a lot of excitement,” said Daniel Hurley, portfolio specialist of emerging market and Japan equities at T.

Rowe Price. “It’s why foreign investors, activist investors, hedge funds and Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are paying close attention to Japan today.”

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei marks fresh 34-year peak as shippers, banks gain

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Read more stories