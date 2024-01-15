Govt urged to develop new creek ports

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded that more creek ports should be developed in the delta area of the River Indus to boost trade and commerce.

He said the River Indus had 17 major creeks and the port Qasim is developed on one of its creeks. However, more ports, especially small ports could be developed from Karachi to Keti Bunder to give trade, commerce and transportation a huge boost.

He said in the past Kotri was a major river port of Sindh and Keti Bunder is also a major port site, but a neglected one.

He said it is an old demand of the trade and industrial circles that Karachi-Hyderabad and Karachi-Keti Bunder industrial corridors should be established to end poverty and joblessness in Sindh, as well as, to boost economy and industry.

He asked that the SIFC should work on setting up a creek ports development authority to tape this neglected source of economy.

He said in the past the River Indus was a major trade route, but after building of dams the river trade gradually decreased.

However, the river and creek ports still have a lot of potential to spur the economy, communication as well as tourism.

