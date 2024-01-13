AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
‘Top Gun 3’ in the works: report

  • Grossing nearly $1.5 bn, 'Top Gun: Maverick' was Tom Cruise's most successful film
BR Life & Style Published January 13, 2024 Updated January 13, 2024 05:22pm

Paramount has tapped ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-writer Ehren Kruger to work on a script for a sequel to the action blockbuster, reported Variety on Friday.

Citing a “knowledgeable insider”, the report also added that the studio is trying to get ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski for another instalment in the series.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a belated sequel to the iconic 1986 film ‘Top Gun’, and amassed nearly $1.5 billion in box office revenue worldwide to become Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s best performing film.

It received six Oscar nominations in 2023, including Best Picture. The film won the Oscar for Best Sound.

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, released in 2018, had previously been the actor’s most successful with $791.1 million, according to The Guardian.

Tom Cruise and Warner Bros Discovery teams up for films deal

The sequel featured Cruise as navy pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell mentoring a new generation of fighter pilots including Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw ( Miles Tiller) and Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin (Glen Powell).

The third iteration could potentially see the new crop of young actors returning for more high-altitude excitement.

However, Paramount declined to comment on the development, added Variety.

The news comes days after Cruise announced that he had signed a non-exclusive deal to develop franchises and original movies for Warner Bros., the studio where he made ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘Magnolia’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’

Tom Cruise well on his way to biggest movie payday with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

That deal allows Cruise to work for other companies like Paramount and Universal, where he’s working on a film that will shoot at the International Space Station.

Cruise also oversees the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise at Paramount. He’s currently working on the eighth installment in the spy series, added Variety.

