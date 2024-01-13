Sale/access of internal corporate data: Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence team uncovers 40,000 dark web posts

ISLAMABAD: Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence team has over the past two years uncovered almost 40,000 dark web posts about the sale of internal corporate information.

These posts – created by cyber criminals – are used to buy, sell, or distribute data stolen from various companies through cyber attacks.

The number of posts offering access to corporate infrastructure has seen a 16% increase compared to the previous year. Worldwide, every third company was referenced in dark web posts associated with the sales of data or access.

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence experts observed an average of 1,731 dark web messages per month about the sale, purchase and distribution of internal corporate databases and documents, totalling almost 40,000 messages between January 2022 and November 2023. The monitored resources encompassed dark web forums, blogs, and also shadow Telegram channels.

Another category of data available on the dark web is access to corporate infrastructures allowing cyber criminals to purchase pre-existing access to a company, enabling attackers to streamline their efforts.

According to Kaspersky’s research, more than 6,000 dark web messages have been advertising such offers in January 2022-November 2023.

