PML-N, IPP reach seat-adjustment deal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday finalised its candidates for district Lahore and awarded party tickets to the candidates including members of Sharif family.

The PML-N has awarded NA-130 ticket to PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, NA-123 to Shehbaz Sharif, NA-119 to Maryam Nawaz, NA-118 to Hamza Shehbaz, NA-121 to Sheikh Rohail Asgher, NA-120 to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, NA-122 to Khawaja Saad Rafique, NA-127 to Attaullah Tarar, NA-129 to Hafiz Mian Nauman, NA-124 to Rana Mubashar Iqbal, NA-126 to Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar has been given party ticket for NA-126.

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also been awarded ticket for NA-132 Kasur, PP-158. Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz have also been awarded PML-N tickets for PP-159 and PP-147, respectively.

Former PML-N legislators from Lahore including Bilal Yaseen, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Ghazali Butt, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Umer Sohail Butt and Khawaja Salman Rafique have also got Punjab Assembly party’s tickets from Lahore.

The chairman of the PML-N Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar has advised the party activists who failed to get the PML-N ticket to withdraw their nomination papers. He also advised the PML-N activists to fully participate in election drive of the party.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Friday reached seat adjustments ahead of the general elections. The PML-N will not field its candidates from the three constituencies of Lahore. The PML-N had left NA-117, NA-128, and PP-149 from Lahore vacant for the IPP.

It may be noted that the IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan had submitted the nomination papers from NA-117 and PP-149. The IPP Additional Secretary Awn Chaudhry had submitted the nomination paper from NA-128.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided not to make any seat adjustment with the PML-N. The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the party held under the chairmanship of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday to discuss strategy to contest elections and seat adjustment with different parties including the PML-N.

The PML-Q spokesman said that the party has always played its role for the development and prosperity of the country and the people and will continue to do so. “It [PML-Q] will not make seat adjustment with the PML-N personal gain,” the spokesman said, adding: “The PML-N has fielded candidates against the PML-Q which will not succumb to the PML-N hypocrisy and will not go for seat adjustment.”

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the PML-N nominated candidates against him and his brother Chaudhry Shafey Hussain from Gujrat. If the PML-N wanted to contest elections against them, they are ready for a face off, Salik said.

