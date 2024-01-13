Modest trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

2400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khan Pur, 1200 bales of Chichawatni, 800 bales of DG Khan, 400 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 409 bales of Noabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund and 2200 bales of Hingojra were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

