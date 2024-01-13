Minister launches Retail Business School

LAHORE: With a view to empowering excellence in retail management and bridging the gap of retail professionals in the country’s market the Retail Business School (RBS) has been launched, with the Punjab Caretaker Minister of Transport, Mines & Minerals, and Livestock & Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad gracing the groundbreaking ceremony as a chief guest.

The Punjab Minister shared his invaluable insights on cultivating the growth and development of retail staff and skillful professionals. He lauded the visionary approach in establishing the RBS, highlighting the dedication to fostering professional development within the retail sector.

Expounding on emerging trends like the integration of technology and the impact of evolving consumer behaviors, he emphasized their implications for educational strategies in the retail sector. In today's dynamic and competitive retail environment, professionals grapple with the challenge of acquiring specialized knowledge and skills essential for success in their careers, he added.

Other guests of the launching ceremony included Rana Tariq, Chairman of the Chainstore Association of Pakistan and Hassan Pardesi, CEO of Goldcrest Mall.

Rana Tariq, Chairman of the Chainstore Association of Pakistan, delved into the intricacies of The Future of Retail Education during his keynote address. He aimed to equip industry professionals with valuable insights to navigate and capitalize on the shifting dynamics of retail education in Pakistan.

The founder and CEO of RBS, Noman H. Malik, underscored the vision of RBS in establishing a dynamic institution to revolutionize the retail landscape. Recognizing the absence of formal education pathways, Retail Business School aims to empower retail professionals through tailored Training Programs, Certifications, and Workshops.

Malik expressed gratitude to the Guest of Honor, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister of the Government of Punjab, and Rana Tariq, Chairman of the Chainstore Association, extending his thanks to the Management of Goldcrest Mall, especially Hassan Pardesi & Jabir Dada, for supporting his vision. He also acknowledged the Chainstore Association of Pakistan for their enduring support.

