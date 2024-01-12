AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed as Russia, Ukraine trade attacks

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2024 06:41pm

KYIV: Russian shelling on Friday killed two people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, while a drone attack by Kyiv in the Moscow-controlled east killed another two, officials said.

As the war approaches its second anniversary, both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of killing dozens of civilians in a sharp escalation of attacks.

The head of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said the Russian army used artillery, striking a street.

“A woman died on the spot. A burnt body was also found in a car,” he said.

Smoke could be seen pouring out the burnt-out chassis of a car in a video he shared, along with what appeared to be debris from a crater on the ground.

Russia requests UN Security Council meeting after US and Britain strike Yemen

A Ukrainian drone killed two people and wounded six during an evacuation of injured people near the Russian-controlled city of Gorlivka, Russian-backed mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

The drone hit an ambulance transportinging energy workers wounded in previous shelling, killing a paramedic and an energy worker in the nearby village of Gomivskyi, Prikhodko said.

Gorlivka has been under Russian occupation since 2014, when it was seized by Kremlin-backed separatists.

Russia Ukraine Russia and Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missiles Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed as Russia, Ukraine trade attacks

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories