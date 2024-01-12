AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand sour Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy debut in Auckland

Reuters Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 05:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shaheen Afridi’s debut as Pakistan’s T20 captain ended in a 46-run defeat against New Zealand in the series opener in Auckland on Friday.

Put in charge of the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets and promoted himself in the batting order but New Zealand still went 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Put into bat, New Zealand racked up 226-8 with Daryl Mitchell hitting 61 off 27 balls and skipper Kane Williamson making a brisk 57.

It was an eventful outing for Shaheen Afridi, who dismissed Devon Conway with the second ball of the match but bled 24 runs in his second over when Finn Allen (34) smacked him for three fours and two sixes.

Shaheen Afridi returned to remove the dangerous-looking Mitchell and also dismissed Adam Milne to finish with expensive figures of 3-46.

Shaheen Afridi says changed opening pair to ‘test bench strength’

Debutant Abbas Afridi, who claimed 3-34, was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

Babar Azam (57) anchored Pakistan’s chase for a while but Tim Southee (4-25) led New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, which was aided by their sharp catching, as they bowled out the visitors for 180 in 18 overs.

Shaheen Afridi promoted himself to number seven but the ploy did not work as he fell for a duck.

New Zealand spinner Mitch Santner sat out after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said.

Santner has been in isolation at the team’s Auckland hotel and will travel solo home to Hamilton, which hosts the second match on Sunday.

Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi T20 World Cup pakistan vs new zealand T20

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand sour Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy debut in Auckland

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories