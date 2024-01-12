AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
Andy Murray welcomes move to limit number of evening matches on tour

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 11:10am

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray said on Friday the decision by the ATP and WTA to restrict the number of evening matches at their tournaments this year was a “positive” change, and that both players and fans would welcome fewer late-night finishes.

The men’s and women’s tours jointly announced on Tuesday a one-year trial that will limit the number of evening matches played on a court to two each day, with a recommended start time of 6:30 p.m.

The changes do not affect the four Grand Slam events, which are governed separately, though this year’s Australian Open has already tweaked its scheduling to help avoid late finishes.

Murray, who described his 4:05 a.m. finish in a contest with Thanasi Kokkinakis at Melbourne Park last year as a “farce”, was unsure if the other Grand Slams were discussing similar measures but said the ATP and WTA approach made sense.

“It’s a very obvious thing that needs to change,” the Briton told reporters at Melbourne Park. “I haven’t heard anyone really disagree with that.

So it’s positive there’s going to be some changes made. It’ll be good for everyone. “I would think about it from a player’s perspective.

It’ll definitely help with recovery for the following day’s matches and things like that. “I certainly think for the fans and the tournament, just probably looks a wee bit more professional if you’re not finishing at three or four in the morning.”

The Australian Open begins on Sunday and is being played over 15 days for the first time this year. The French Open is also played over 15 days, while the US Open and Wimbledon are 14-day tournaments.

Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour

“We probably just need to see how it works out. It’s really positive that they’re trying to make a change,” Murray said of the ATP/WTA decision.

“That’s the main thing, there’s sort of an acceptance now that we need to do something to address it and they made changes to try to do that. “If it doesn’t, I’m sure they may move the start times … This is a good step. I think the players will be happy with it. Hopefully it works well.”

